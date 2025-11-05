India to protect dairy, MSMEs in FTA with New Zealand: Piyush Goyal

India consistently protects the interests of vulnerable sectors such as dairy and small businesses under free trade agreements (FTAs), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, adding that significant progress has been made in negotiations for a proposed trade deal with New Zealand.

“India never compromises on the interests of dairy, farmers and MSMEs. We consistently protect the interests of vulnerable sectors…We respect each other's sensitivities... we will not touch such issues,” Goyal told reporters in Auckland.

What are the key sticking points in the India–New Zealand FTA?

New Zealand, a major global dairy player, has been pushing for greater market access for agricultural products, including dairy and alcoholic beverages such as wine. India, however, has maintained that dairy products—such as milk and butter—remain a “red line” because of domestic political sensitivities and the need to protect farmers’ livelihoods.

Both countries are now exploring avenues beyond tariffs to deepen their trade relationship. Goyal said India is open to increasing cooperation in areas such as farming technology and dairy machinery. How far have FTA negotiations progressed? Goyal, accompanied by senior Commerce Department officials, is in New Zealand to push forward FTA negotiations. The fourth round of talks is currently underway. In March, India and New Zealand announced the restart of “comprehensive and mutually beneficial” FTA discussions after a decade-long pause. Negotiations began 15 years ago but stalled after 10 rounds, with no formal discussions since February 2015.

The minister indicated that “many more rounds” may not be necessary as “significant progress” has already been achieved. What does New Zealand expect from the trade pact? New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said people-to-people relations and labour mobility would form an important part of the proposed FTA. “India is a country of huge importance to New Zealand’s prosperity, security, and society. We’re working hard on a New Zealand-India free trade agreement that would create massive opportunities for Kiwi businesses in the Indian market,” Luxon said on X. He added that he had joined Trade Ministers Todd McClay and Piyush Goyal in Auckland to continue discussions on the agreement.