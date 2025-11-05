Rising committed expenditure squeezing states' development spending: PRS

Indian states are increasingly facing severe fiscal constraints that threaten their ability to fund growth-enhancing and crucial development programmes, with 62 per cent of their revenue receipts in FY24 spent on committed expenditures such as salaries, pensions, interest payments, and subsidies, according to the annual State of State Finances 2025 report by PRS Legislative Research.

Drawing on budget documents and audit accounts of all states and select Union Territories, the report found that 53 per cent of revenue receipts were consumed by salaries, pensions, and interest payments, while subsidies accounted for another 9 per cent in FY24. Punjab topped the list, with committed expenditure exceeding total revenue receipts at 107 per cent, followed by Himachal Pradesh (85 per cent), Tamil Nadu (77 per cent), Kerala (75 per cent), and Haryana (71 per cent).

High committed costs push states to borrow “In 2025–26, states have estimated to spend 50 per cent of their revenue receipts on salary, pension, and interest payments. States such as Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have estimated to spend more than 60 per cent on committed items,” the report said. The report noted that high committed spending has forced many states to borrow even for recurring costs, pushing aggregate debt to 27.5 per cent of GDP — well above the 20 per cent recommended limit. Rising debt has also increased interest obligations, which consumed 13 per cent of revenue receipts in FY24. A decline in untied transfers under the 15th Finance Commission has further curtailed states’ spending autonomy.

FM flags fiscal rigidity, borrowing pressures Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , speaking at the Delhi School of Economics on Tuesday, raised similar concerns. She said many states spend nearly 70 per cent of their revenues on salaries and pensions, leaving only 30 per cent for development needs. This structural rigidity, she noted, impedes growth and pushes states to borrow even within fiscal limits. Unconditional cash transfers strain budgets Another emerging challenge, according to PRS, is the proliferation of unconditional cash transfer (UCT) schemes for women. Twelve states now run such programmes, up from two in FY23, with a collective outlay of about Rs 1.68 trillion in FY26. The report linked these schemes to rising revenue deficits in half the states implementing them.

Fiscal inequality deepens between states The report also flagged widening fiscal inequality. High-income states generate significantly higher per capita revenues than poorer states, creating a “virtuous cycle” that allows richer states to invest more in infrastructure and welfare. In contrast, poorer states struggle to raise resources, deepening regional disparities. Reduced autonomy under central capital schemes While state capital expenditure is increasingly supported by central schemes such as the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI) — which offers 50-year, interest-free loans — the unconditional portion of such assistance has declined. “The share of unconditional loans allocated to states under the scheme has reduced from 80 per cent in 2022–23 to only 38 per cent in 2025–26. With a lower share of unconditional funds, states may have limited flexibility in determining their capital spending priorities,” the report said.