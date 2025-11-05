Home / Economy / News / MIF suggests exports of value-added items to tackle tariff impact

MIF suggests exports of value-added items to tackle tariff impact

Mother India Forming, which is into precision and sheet-metal-cold-roll-forming business, emphasised on innovation, technology integration, and cost-efficient, trade-aware manufacturing

trade, import, export, container, shipping
Representative Image: The United States has increased tariffs on Indian steel to 50 per cent | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India can mitigate the impact of high tariffs in global markets by exporting high-value cold-rolled steel components and other value-added items that face lower duties, said Dhirendra Sankhla, Director of Mother India Forming (MIF) -- a manufacturer of customised steel tubes and profiles.

The United States has increased tariffs on Indian steel to 50 per cent, while the European Union is proposing new tariffs, creating a ripple effect across the global steel trade and causing uncertainty for countries like the UK.

"The world challenged India with 'Make in India', and Indian manufacturers responded with the 'Made in India' benchmark, meeting global quality and delivery standards. By converting steel volume into precision-formed components, India is no longer just a steel producer, it is a solutions provider for the world," Sankhla said.

Cold-roll sheet forming converts steel coil into engineered profiles, tubes and components that are often classified differently for trade purposes, delivering greater downstream savings for original equipment manufacturers.

By offering slitting, precision forming, surface treatment, and pre-assembly, Indian exporters can shift from raw or semi-finished categories -- typically exposed to ad-valorem duties -- to finished goods that attract lower effective tariffs and higher buyer willingness, reducing total landed cost, he explained.

"As tariffs fluctuate, the resilient strategy is clear: add engineering, control quality, and export finished outcomes. India's growing capacity, improving technology adoption, and competitive labour ecosystem mean Indian firms can deliver precision profiles to international standards - protecting buyers from policy volatility while creating value here in India," Sankhla said.

According to the World Steel Association, India produced 149.4 million tonnes of crude steel in 2024 and remained the world's second-largest producer.

Cold-roll steel forming is a manufacturing process to shape steel into complex profiles and components, enabling the production of structural and aesthetic components used in a wide range of industries -- from construction and agriculture to automotive and infrastructure.

Mother India Forming, which is into precision and sheet-metal-cold-roll-forming business, emphasised on innovation, technology integration, and cost-efficient, trade-aware manufacturing for global clients.

High-value component exports support GDP growth and employment, creating skilled jobs in manufacturing, engineering, quality control, logistics, tooling, R&D, and supply chain services. Expanding exports strengthens trade revenue and enhances India's industrial competitiveness globally, Sankhla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Imports of seamless pipes, tubes from China rise two-fold in FY25: Report

Trump, Modi speak frequently as trade talks continue, says White House

GST collections dip in 20 of 36 states and Union Territories in October

Premium

Govt urges banks to deepen presence in IIBX, expand GIFT City operations

Premium

Make the most of free-trade agreements, PM Narendra Modi tells exporters

Topics :Steel exportsSteel IndustrySteel sector

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story