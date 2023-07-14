Home / Economy / News / Edible oil imports up by 39.31% to 13.11 lakh tonnes in June on high demand

Edible oil imports up by 39.31% to 13.11 lakh tonnes in June on high demand

India's import of edible oils grew by 39.31 per cent in June to 13.11 lakh tonnes compared to the same month last year due to increased demand, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The import of crude palm oil recovered to 4.66 lakh tonnes in June compared to 3.48 lakh tonnes in the previous month. | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's import of edible oils grew by 39.31 per cent in June to 13.11 lakh tonnes compared to the same month last year due to increased demand, industry body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said on Friday.

Edible oil import in June 2022 stood at 9.41 lakh tonnes, SEA said in a statement.

The overall imports of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible) grew by 49 per cent to 13.14 tonnes in June compared to 9.91 lakh tonnes in the corresponding month last year. The imports consisted of 2,900 tonnes of non-edible oils which are mainly imported by soap and oleo-chemical industries.

With a sharp reduction in domestic prices of edible oils, demand has returned which is evident from the rising import in spite of better domestic availability, the SEA added.

The import of crude palm oil recovered to 4.66 lakh tonnes in June compared to 3.48 lakh tonnes in the previous month.

The import of RBD Palmolien jumped to 2.17 lakh tonnes from 85,000 tonnes in the previous month, indicating a sharp recovery in palm products in June.

However, imports of sunflower oil declined to 1.90 lakh tonnes compared to 2.95 lakh tonnes in the previous month, the data revealed.

SEA further noted that the import of palm oil from Indonesia has surged to 4.76 lakh tonnes, while the share of Malaysia was hardly at 1.54 lakh tonnes.

The soybean oil import from Brazil is rising and reported at 1.65 lakh tonnes during June 2023 and overall import of soybean oil from the Latin American country during November-June increased to a record level of 9.73 lakh tonnes compared to 7.20 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Also Read

Govt cuts import duty on refined soybean and sunflower oils to 12.5%

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

Palm oil import in May to hit 27-mnth low, traders switch to soy, sunflower

Sunflower oil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for mkt share

India to allow duty free imports of sunflower, soyoil until June

Indian refiners used Chinese yuan to pay for some Russian oil imports

Transmission planning should take renewable energy into account: Minister

Despite decades of power reforms, discoms still an area of darkness

India's trade deficit falls to $20.13 bn in June from $22.1 bn in May

No GST on replacement of parts during warranty period, says council

Topics :importOil importsindustry

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story