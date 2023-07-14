Home / Economy / News / Transmission planning should take renewable energy into account: Minister

Transmission planning should take renewable energy into account: Minister

R K Singh told officials that by 2030, the country's installed power capacity is likely to grow to over 777 GW

BS Web Team New Delhi
The minister was reviewing the implementation of the ISTS in the country (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Power and New and  Renewable Energy R K Singh on Thursday said that power transmission planning should take green hydrogen production and offshore wind generation into account. The minister was reviewing the implementation of the inter-state electricity transmission system (ISTS)  in the country at a meeting in Jaipur.

The minister said the transmission plan should be dynamic and sensitive to changing needs of the sector. He also told officials that transmission infrastructure should be developed ahead of generation so that there are no constraints in evacuating power.

The minister told officials that by 2030, the country’s installed power capacity is likely to grow to over 777 GW and the peak demand is slated to reach 335 GW. Developing transmission infrastructure is crucial to generate electricity from non-fossil sources, the minister added.  

The Centre plans to achieve its target of having 50 per cent of installed electricity generation capacity from non-fossil sources by the year 2030. In December 2022, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) worked out the cost of setting up a new ISTS for integration of the planned 278 GW of renewable energy capacity, part of the larger national target of 500 GW RE capacity by 2030, at Rs 2.44 trillion.

At the meeting, Singh reviewed the inter-state transmission plans in  Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Emphasis was laid on completing the projects in a time-bound manner across the country, according to an official statement.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

To boost production, govt may provide Rs 50/kg support for green hydrogen

Despite decades of power reforms, discoms still an area of darkness

India's trade deficit falls to $20.13 bn in June from $22.1 bn in May

No GST on replacement of parts during warranty period, says council

Civil aviation sector witnessing growth phase: Jyotiraditya Scindia

WPI inflation declines to -4.12% in June on easing prices of food

Topics :RK SinghPower ministryPower TransmissionBS web teamrenewable projects

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story