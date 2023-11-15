Elections, festivities, and pollution weigh on India's cement demand

India’s cement demand has been clocking a steady double-digit growth for the last couple of quarters, buoyed primarily by infrastructure spending. State elections, festive seasons, and in some markets, weddings and pollution may cause a blip in the demand story, note dealers and industry executives.

While the festive season slows down construction activity, some dealers expect the lull to extend for the entire month as multiple states enter election mode.

In India, the October-November festive season typically witnesses its construction labourers travel back to their hometowns in large numbers, interrupting construction activity speed temporarily. “Diwali time sees labourers going back to celebrate, which slows down demand. Currently, that is playing out,” noted a dealer from Himachal Pradesh.



Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer for the country’s second-largest cement maker Adani Cement, in a call with analysts early this month, informed that currently, the East India market is reeling out of the Puja, Diwali time. “I expect post-November, December, east should go back to its normal 8 percent-10 percent demand growth,” he said, which will still be lower than the earlier 15-16 percent growth rate.

For markets such as the National Capital Region (NCR), a ban on construction activities owing to air pollution concerns has led to demand falling to almost nil, said a second dealer selling in this market.



The demand return sentiment is rather delayed for dealers in certain markets of Rajasthan, who expect elections and the wedding season to elongate the demand weakness period. “October was average compared to September, but better than last year. November is currently seeing the Diwali season crunch and will continue to be bad due to elections and a busy wedding season,” noted a cement dealer from Rajasthan, who remains optimistic about the demand in the longer term.

So far, a model code of conduct owing to upcoming state elections is in force in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. Another cement dealer and a cement supply chain executive confirmed demand weakness in most of the states is already on display over cash availability issues.