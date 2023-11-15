Exports up 6.21 % in Oct, trade deficit at record high of $31.46 billion

India's merchandise trade deficit widened by 18 per cent year-on-year to a record high of $31.46 billion in October from $26.31 billion during the same month last year, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed.

Data showed that the deficit comes even as merchandise exports grew at the fastest pace (6.2 per cent y-o-y) in 11 months to $33.57 billion in October from $31.6 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year. Meanwhile, imports also grew at the fastest pace (12.3 per cent y-o-y) in 13 months to $65.03 billion from $57.91 billion during the same time period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The record merchandise deficit comes mainly on the back of increased gold (95.4 per cent) and silver (124.6 per cent) imports during the festive month, even as 22 out of 30 key product sectors like engineering goods, drugs & pharmaceuticals, electronic goods, iron ore, ceramic products & glassware, processed items, marine products, meat, dairy & poultry products among others have shown positive growth in exports.

Addressing the press briefing, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the government believed that October’s data was a signal towards the “stabilising” of green shoots and it is expected that last year's figures will be crossed in terms of exports.

“The green shoots that we have talked about during the August data are now stabilising, and we are hopeful that we will be crossing last year's high figures. This is happening despite a fall in the commodity prices globally, as high interest rates and exchange rates continue to remain a challenge. We are also doing a thorough analysis of new markets which we can target,” he added.

Besides, the services exports in October were valued at $28.70 billion as compared to $29.37 billion in September and imports were $14.32 billion against $14.91 billion in the previous month.

A Sakthivel, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said the October figures show that the merchandise export sector is on the road to recovery due to the resilience shown by it despite weak demand and moderation in commodity prices, which had spiked last year after the Ukraine war.

“Demand is still an issue in many markets due to high inventory, and the growth reflects that we may be eating into the share of some other countries. The tension in West Asia has also made businesses and markets sceptical and nervous, though it will have a limited impact unless it escalates. While goods exports growth has remained somewhat sombre, services have continued with their momentum and maintained a rising trend, helping to narrow the overall trade deficit and keeping the current account deficit under check,” he added.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, said that given the shift in the festive calendar, the merchandise trade deficit was expected to enlarge to $22.8 billion in October 2023.

“The higher than anticipated merchandise trade deficit was on account of gold, oil as well as balance imports, with exports broadly in line with our forecast. Non-oil imports should moderate in November, as would exports, given a higher number of holidays. We foresee the trade deficit for the current month at $22-25 billion,” she added.