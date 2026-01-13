Electronics exports hit ₹4 trillion in 2025, set to rise further: Vaishnaw

Electronics exports from the country have crossed ₹4 trillion in 2025 and are expected to grow when four semiconductor plants begin production this year, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

According to official estimates, electronic production reached around ₹11.3 crore and exports were to the tune of ₹3.3 trillion in 2024-25.

"Electronics exports crossed Rs 4 trillion in 2025, creating jobs and bringing foreign exchange. Momentum will continue in 2026 as four semiconductor plants come into commercial production," Vaishnaw said in a social media post on Monday.

The mobile phone industry dominates the country's electronics manufacturing sector at present.

According to industry estimates, more than 25 lakh people are employed in the electronics sector.

The minister shared a report which states that iPhone exports from India have hit ₹2.03 trillion in 2025, which is almost double that of ₹1.1 trillion Apple exported in the calendar year 2024. According to the mobile manufacturers industry body, India Cellular and Electronics Association, mobile phone production in the country is expected to reach USD 75 billion (about Rs 6.76 trillion), comprising export of over USD 30 billion or about Rs 2.7 trillion, by the end of the current fiscal year. Mobile phones worth Rs 5.5 trillion were produced in the country, and exports from the segment were around Rs 2 trillion in 2024-25.

Neil Shah, Co-Founder and VP for Research at market research and analysis firm Counterpoint, said Apple has become a poster child for India by expanding its manufacturing post-US tariffs on China and with exports from India reaching a record high. "India will be touching almost 30 crore units of mobile phone production, and one in four smartphones produced in India will be exported in 2025. "High ASP (average selling price) or premium USA market is one of the largest export destinations driven by Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, also boosting the export value reaching highest ever," Shah said. According to the International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for the third quarter of 2025, Apple clocked its highest-ever supplies of 50 lakh iPhones for the domestic market in a quarter.