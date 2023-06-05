World Environment Day: Green clearances in India at multi-year high

The Ministry of Environ­ment, Forests and Climate Change has cleared 584 projects in 2022, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from the ministry’s website. The clearances are up 11 per cent from the 528 granted in 2021. As many as 53 clearances have been granted so far in 2023, shows data as of May (chart 1).

Environmental clearances, including those given to industrial, infrastructure, mining and power projects in India, rose to their highest in seven years in 2022.