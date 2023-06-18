Home / Economy / News / EPR for circular economy in discussion to incentivise recycling: official

EPR is a policy approach where producers are made responsible for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer products

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
To promote a circular economy and reduce waste, the Indian government is discussing the use of policy instruments like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to incentivize recycling, a senior mines ministry official said.

Under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 initiative, the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Steel have issued recycling frameworks aimed at developing the recycling sector using advanced technology to achieve resource efficiency and carbon neutrality.

"The government has issued recycling frameworks intended to develop the recycling sector using advanced technology to achieve resource efficiency and carbon neutrality. Further policy instruments like EPR are under discussion stage, which will incentivize recycling in the country," Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines Upendra C Joshi told PTI.

EPR is a policy approach where producers are made responsible for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer products. Under EPR, producers have a role in minimizing environmental impact, funding collection, and recycling costs, which will incentivize the recycling industry.

Dhawal Shah, senior vice-president of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), has urged the government to review the 18 per cent GST on metal scrap and reduce it to 5 per cent to promote a circular economy and ecosystem.

Shah further highlighted that to achieve a target of 300 million tons of steel production by 2030, the government must implement lucrative policies to promote investment in the recycling sector.

Scrap or recycled steel makes up 22 per cent of India's steel production.

Adding further, Shah stated that the government must also remove import duty on non-ferrous scrap in line with the ferrous scrap. The current import duty on non-ferrous scrap is between 2.5-5 per cent, he said.

The Indian recycling industry, estimated at USD 15 billion now, has substantial potential for growth, Shah said.

According to investment banking firm Avendus Capital, just the recycling of plastics, electronic waste, and batteries can potentially create a market size worth USD 20 billion by 2030.

As part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) - Circular Economy Campaign 2023," the government, in association withAI and JNADDDC, recently concluded its sixth event in Kolkata.

Apart from Joshi, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Subhash Kumar was also present in the city to visit some manufacturing units to gather first-hand inputs.

To support the growth of the recycling sector, JNADDDC, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Mines, has been entrusted with the task of providing technical support and promotion. The awareness campaign under AKAM has also been initiated to connect recycling stakeholders and resolve any issues within the recycling industry.

Topics :recyclingwaste recycling

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

