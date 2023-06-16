Home / Economy / News / Govt fixes Rs 5,926/gm as issue price for first tranche of gold bond

Govt fixes Rs 5,926/gm as issue price for first tranche of gold bond

The Know-your-customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for the purchase of physical gold

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Govt fixes Rs 5,926/gm as issue price for first tranche of gold bond

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has fixed the issue price at Rs 5,926 per gram of gold for the first tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24, which will open for subscription for five days from Monday.

The issue will be opened for subscription during the period June 19-23, 2023, with the settlement date of June 27, 2023, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The issue price of the bond during the subscription period would be Rs 5,926, it said.

The government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode, it said.

For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,876 per gram of gold, it added.

The bonds will be sold through banks Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges -- National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

The scheme was launched in November 2015 with the objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings.

The price of the bond is fixed in Indian rupees on the basis of the simple average closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period.

The bonds are denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. The tenor of the bond will be for a period of 8 years, with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.

The minimum permissible investment is 01 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kilograms for individuals, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

The Know-your-customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for the purchase of physical gold.

Also Read

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

As market yields rise, premium of sovereign green bond slightly narrows

Projects worth Rs 19,000 cr to get grants under Sovereign Green Fund

New REIT, InvIT regime spells higher taxation for sovereign funds

The frantic push to solve sovereign debt crises irks Wall Street

India's direct tax collection soars 36% to Rs 3.78 trillion till June 15

Chamber India to take delegation to global south nations: Abhinav Balyan

SBI presents dividend cheque of Rs 5,740 crore to Finance Minister

India, South Africa, other developing nations to challenge CBAM at WTO

Mumbai airport registers 23% rise in passenger footfall in May: CSMIA

Topics :gold bondSovereign Gold Bond

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story