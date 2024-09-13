Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ESIC new member addition increase by 13.32% to 2.25 million in July



Tax

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) recorded a 13.32 per cent increase in subscribers addition to 22.53 lakh in July, 2024 compared to the figure of a year ago, according to the payroll data released on Friday.

The latest payroll date released by the labour ministry showed that 19.88 lakh new subscribers were added in July 2023.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 22.53 lakh new employees have been added in July this year.

According to the statement, 56,476 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month under review.

Further, the year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 13.32 per cent in net registrations compared to July 2023, it stated.

The data further showed that out of the total 22.53 lakh employees added during the month, 10.84 lakh employees amounting to around 48 per cent of the total registrations belonged to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, a gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members stood at 4.65 lakh in July.

Besides, a total of 71 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month, which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, it stated.

The payroll figures are provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, the ministry said.


Topics :ESICIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

