Excess capacity, low domestic demand hamper private investments

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) recently attributed India’s economic growth to strong public investment supported by resilient domestic demand.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also expects buoyant public investment to propel India’s economic growth.

ALSO READ: Economists push out RBI's interest rate cut forecasts to end of year However, it said domestic demand will be driven by gross capital formation, particularly in the public sector, with private consumption growth remaining sluggish.

The government capital expenditure, both of the Centre and the States, steadily rose in recent years, aggregating over Rs 10 trillion since 2021-22. It is projected to rise to Rs 19.07 trillion (revised estimates of the Centre and budget estimates of the states) during 2023-24, 34 per cent higher than Rs 14.22 trillion in the previous year.



This comprised 6.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) during FY24 against 5.3 per cent in the previous year and 5.6 per cent in FY22. Before that it roughly hovered between 4-4.5 per cent during the previous four years.

As one can see from charts, the government capex started rising after the Covid-hit year of 2020-21 when demand collapsed and the sovereign had to intervene to perk up the economy.

2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Centre's Capital Expenditure in Rs trillion 1.97 2.53 2.85 2.63 3.08 3.36 4.26 5.93 7.4 9.5** Centre's Capital Expenditure as % of total expenditure 11.82 14.13 14.41 12.28 13.29 12.5 12.15 15.63 17.65 21.16 Capital Expenditure by Railways and Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in Rs trillion 0.94 1.2 1.35 1.97 2.3 3.65 4.57*** Capital Expenditure by Railways and Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways as % of Centre's capex 35.74 38.96 40.18 46.24 38.78 49.32 48.1 Capital expenditure of the states and union territories in Rs trillion 4.31 4.87 4.6 4.57 5.75 6.82 9.57* Aggregate government capital expenditure of India in Rs trillion 6.94 7.95 7.96 8.83 11.68 14.22 19.07 Governments capital expenditure as % of GDP 4.06 4.21 3.96 4.45 5.58 5.28 6.5 Private final consumption expenditure growth in % yoy 6.2 7.1 5.2 -5.3 11.7 6.8 3#



Note: * Budget estimates, ** Revised estimates, *** Till February, 2023-24, # second advance estimates

Govt capex driven growth

However, most of the capex has gone to build infrastructure, particularly the Centre’s. And much of this portion was taken over by the railways and the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways. The two accounted for almost 50 per cent of the Centre’s capex during 2022-23 and 48.1 per cent of capital expenditure (revised estimates) till February of 2023-24.

The two ministries accounted for more than 45 per cent of the Centre’s capex since 2020-21 and over 40 per cent since 2019-20 when the economy started slowing down even as lockdowns were announced during the fag end of the year.



Chief Economist of Bank of Baroda Madan Sabnavis says governments have a role to play in infrastructure where the private sector normally plays a secondary role. “Our government has been focussing on roads and railways for this reason,” he said.

ALSO READ: Strong capex, domestic demand behind India's growth performance: IMF Ranen Banerjee, partner at PwC India, believes the economic growth is being pump primed by government expenditure which is needed. The government can afford it given high tax buoyancy.

The government capex is skewed towards roads and rails as these two are also able to absorb the allocations.

Value of new projects announced by the private sector rose substantially in 2022-23 to Rs 31.28 trillion, double of Rs 15.05 trillion in the previous year. However, it came down by almost one-fourth to Rs 23.47 trillion in 2023-24, according to data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), though even at reduced level it was higher than pre-2022-23 level. It should be noted that these are not ‌inflation adjusted figures and hence could be compared with caution.





Number of responding manufacturing companies Capacity utilisation Q1, FY23 692 72.4 Q2,FY23 745 74 Q3, FY23 727 74.3 Q4, FY23 705 76.3 Q1, FY24 665 73.6 Q2, FY24 752 74 Q3, FY24 761 74.7

Private sector dilemma

The decline in value of projects announced by the private sector during 2023-24 could be attributed to decline in private final consumption expenditure, denoting domestic demand, to three per cent during 2023-24 (second advance estimates) even as IMF pinned hopes on resilient domestic demand.

Besides, projects, particularly in the infrastructure sector, take years to complete after announcements. It is clear from the fact that the value of the completed projects never crossed Rs 3 trillion in any of the past seven years till 2023-24.



This could be due to excess capacity in companies. For instance, capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector remained less than 75 per cent for the past seven quarters till Q3FY24 (barring Q4, FY23), according to RBI data.

The question arises as to why will the private sector invest when demand in the economy is low, leading to excess capacity in the private sector.

“Private investment which is related to industries that are in infra such as metals, cement, engineering and chemicals is increasing for sure. However, investment in non-infra industries is lagging because of lower demand which means excess capacity,” says Sabnavis.



Consumption demand is low, he says adding, “I would differ with the IMF that consumption demand is resilient as it has been affected by high inflation and lower incomes due to limited growth in high-income jobs.”



Private Investments (in Rs trillion)

New investment projects announced Investment projects completed 2017-18 9.06 2.21 2018-19 10.08 2.97 2019-20 8.93 3.29 2020-21 6.64 1.17 2021-22 15.05 2.84 2022-23 31.28 2.7 2023-24 23.47 3.08

Private sector capex

According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist of ICRA, the private sector capex cycle is likely to be measured and not excessively exuberant over the next few years. She says urban consumption demand is projected to remain upbeat, albeit uneven in FY25.



“The high-income households and new entrants into the formal labour markets, that have a relatively high propensity to consume, would continue to drive urban demand in FY25,” she points out.

The consumption of low income and middle-age middle-income households, which is assessed to have been tepid lately, may improve modestly, aided by expectations of a cooling in the inflation in essential food items, Nayar says.

However, the recent tightening of norms for personal loans and credit cards by the RBI could adversely impact credit growth for these segments, which may weigh on discretionary consumption of urban households, she sounded a word of caution.