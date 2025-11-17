Exports dip 11.8% to $34.38 bn in Oct; trade deficit widens to $41.68 bn

India’s exports fell by 11.8 per cent to $34.38 billion in October, according to the data released by the Commerce Ministry, PTI reported. Imports, however, rose sharply by 16.63 per cent to $76.06 billion, widening the trade deficit to $41.68 billion for the month.

According to the report, the surge in imports was driven by a spike in gold and silver shipments. Gold imports alone soared to $14.72 billion in October, compared with $4.92 billion during the same period last year.

Exports to the United States also declined, dropping to $6.3 billion in October from $6.9 billion a year earlier, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal noted.