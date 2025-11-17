Home / Economy / News / India's exports fall 11.8% to $34.38 in Oct as imports rise on gold, silver

India's exports fall 11.8% to $34.38 in Oct as imports rise on gold, silver

Gold imports jumped to USD 14.72 bn in the last month against USD 4.92 bn recorded in the same month last year

gold
Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 billion in October, showed government data released on Monday.

Imports jumped 16.63 per cent to USD 76.06 billion.

The country's trade deficit stood at USD 41.68 billion during the reporting month.

Imports surged due to increased shipments of gold and silver.

Gold imports jumped to USD 14.72 bn in the last month against USD 4.92 bn recorded in the same month last year.

The country's exports to the United States declined to USD 6.3 bn in October as against USD 6.9 bn registered in the year-ago month, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here.

During April-October this fiscal, exports increased marginally by 0.63 per cent to USD 254.25 billion. At the same time, imports rose 6.37 per cent to USD 451.08 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump backs 500% tariffs on Russia trade partners: What it means for India

India's oil PSUs ink landmark US LPG deal covering 10% of 2026 imports

Premium

COP30 at halftime sees EU pushback on India, China's CBAM, finance moves

Premium

BTA talks: India proposes UK-style totalisation agreement with US

Premium

Gems & jewellery exports slipped 30% to $2.17 million in October: GJEPC

Topics :Gold PricesIndia's exportTrade exportsGold and silver

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story