Home / Economy / News / Exports rises 1% to $38.45 billion in December 2023, shows govt data

Exports rises 1% to $38.45 billion in December 2023, shows govt data

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite a global slowdown, "we are" in the positive zone

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The country's exports increased 1 per cent to $38.45 billion in December 2023, according to the data released by the government on Monday.

Imports, however, declined by 4.85 per cent to $58.25 billion in December last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


During April-December this fiscal, exports dipped by 5.7 per cent to $317.12 billion. Imports slipped by 7.93 per cent to $505.15 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite a global slowdown, "we are" in the positive zone. 

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

India's trade deficit fell to $20.58 billion in Nov as imports shrank 4.3%

Trade deficit widens to $20.67 bn in July compared to $20.13 bn in June

Quality workforce, investment in R&D essential to become 'developed nation'

German economy shrinks 0.3%, costly energy, higher interest rates to blame

Will interim Budget 2024 revive demand and investment?

Govt has remained dedicated to poor in last 10 years, says PM Modi

Commerce ministry calls stakeholders' meet on WTO issues on January 20

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :trade deficitimportExportIndia economy

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story