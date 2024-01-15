Exports rises 1% to $38.45 billion in December 2023, shows govt data

The country's exports increased 1 per cent to $38.45 billion in December 2023, according to the data released by the government on Monday.
Imports, however, declined by 4.85 per cent to $58.25 billion in December last year.
During April-December this fiscal, exports dipped by 5.7 per cent to $317.12 billion. Imports slipped by 7.93 per cent to $505.15 billion.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite a global slowdown, "we are" in the positive zone.