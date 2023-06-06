Fall in equity flows, flat reinvested earnings pull down gross FY23 FDI

FDI inflows in 2022-23 were lower by 4.5 per cent compared to $74.4 billion in the pre-Covid period of 2019-20. This has happened even as the government's focus is on production-linked incentives in 14 areas.

A decline in fresh equity flows and flat reinvested earnings by foreign players led to a 16.3 per cent decline in gross foreign direct investment (FDI) at $71 billion into India in 2022-23, the steepest fall in a decade as source nations' economic growth slowed down. Besides, some of them such as the US and UK raised interest rates to tame surging inflation.