Saudi oil output cuts unlikely to lift prices to high $80s-low $90s: Citi



Weaker demand and stronger non-OPEC supply by year end, potential recessions in the U.S. and Europe, and lower growth in China could push prices lower rather than higher this year and in 2024, analysts at Citi said.

Top global crude exporter Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts is unlikely to underpin a sustainable price increase into the high $80s-low $90s, Citi said in a note on Tuesday, even as other brokerages signalled a bigger deficit in the second half.



Prices are expected to be range-bound, the analysts added, with Brent averaging $81 a barrel through the year.

"The likelihood that Saudi Arabia would tackle this on its own on a sustained basis is quite low," Citi said.



HSBC also maintained its Brent price forecast of $93.5 a barrel for the second half of the year, predicting negative macroeconomic factors would offset some of the support from the cuts.

Oil prices retreated on Tuesday, with the benchmark Brent crude trading around $75 a barrel, as worries over global economic growth doused a rally following Saudi Arabia's output cut.



They added the global market balance is likely to remain in a "meaningful deficit" following the broader OPEC+ agreement to extend voluntary cuts to end-2024.

However, UBS and Barclays were slightly more upbeat. UBS analysts forecast Brent prices at $95 a barrel by end-2023 with a supply deficit seen rising above 2 million bpd.



Other analysts have also said a global shortfall in supply is set to deepen in the third quarter following the cuts and could push Brent towards $100 a barrel by year end.

Barclays expected the voluntary reduction by Saudi Arabia to slightly boost the deficit in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Sriraj Kalluvila)