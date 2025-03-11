Few rice shipments to EU detected with Aflatoxin: Minister informs parl

Some rice shipments from India to the European Union (EU) have been detected with Aflatoxin, a toxic substance, and the country has been complying with the requirements of the importing nations, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

“There have been a few detections of Aflatoxin... in rice consignments exported from India to the EU. However, no detections have been reported for rice consignments exported from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last five years," Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He also mentioned that the EU has not changed the maximum residue levels (MRLs) for 'Aflatoxin B1' in rice in recent times.

Rice exports to EU grown by 111%: Minister

In his reply, the minister also highlighted that India's rice exports to the EU have grown by 111 per cent between 2019 and 2023, while non-Basmati rice exports have increased by 500 per cent in the same period—higher than ASEAN countries.

"India has been complying with the requirements of the importing countries, including that of the EU. However, in cases where the MRLs/ML of pesticides and contaminants have been lowered significantly, India has taken up with the concerned country and also the EU, through bilateral discussions," Prasada stated.

In the absence of resolution through bilateral discussions, Specific Trade Concerns (STC) are then raised at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). To help farmers meet the MRL standards set by the EU and other countries, state agriculture departments and universities conduct training programmes to promote good agricultural practices and responsible use of chemicals.

In a separate update, Prasada informed that India is negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Oman, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Additionally, he informed that India's organic exports grew by 38 per cent in 2024-25 (April-February), reaching a value of Rs 4,966 crore, compared to Rs 4,007 crore in 2023-24.

India is the global leader in rice exports

According to a report by Reuters, India is the world's largest exporter of rice, contributing over 40 per cent of global rice exports in 2022. The country's rice exports reached a record 22.2 million metric tonnes in 2022, serving more than 140 countries. Major importers include Benin, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

In 2023, India imposed export restrictions on rice to ensure domestic availability, leading to a 20 per cent reduction in its rice exports. This move caused global rice prices to reach a 15-year high.

However, in September 2024, India lifted most of these export restrictions, resulting in a significant drop in global rice prices. This decision was influenced by an expected increase in crop yields due to abundant monsoon rains and ample stocks in state granaries.

In March 2025, India allowed the export of 100 per cent broken rice to reduce record-high stockpiles, which in February were nearly nine times the government’s target.

[With inputs from agencies]