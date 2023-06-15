Home / Economy / News / First e-auction of FCI wheat for pvt buyers under OMSS on June 28

First e-auction of FCI wheat for pvt buyers under OMSS on June 28

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) will offload 3-5 lakh tonne of wheat to small private buyers under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) via e-auction that will kick start on June 28

Press Trust of India New Delhi
First e-auction of FCI wheat for pvt buyers under OMSS on June 28

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) will offload 3-5 lakh tonne of wheat to small private buyers under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) via e-auction that will kick start on June 28, its Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said on Thursday.

Under the OMSS, the government has decided to offload 15 lakh tonne of wheat from the central pool flour millers, private traders, bulk buyers and manufacturers of wheat products till March 2024 to check prices.

"We will offer 3-5 lakh tonne of wheat in the first e-auction to be held on June 28. The registration process has already begun," Meena told reporters.

The reserve price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,150 per quintal for fair and average quality and Rs 2,125 per quintal for under relaxed specifications (URS) variety for pan India up to December 31, he said.

In the case of rice, the auction will commence on July 5 and the quantity will be offered as per the requirement.

The reserve price of rice has been fixed at Rs 3,100 per quintal for private parties pan India up to October 31, 2023.

Buyers can bid for a minimum of 10 tonne and a maximum of 100 tonne per e-auction for wheat and rice to ensure wider reach and participation of small and marginal buyers. Wheat and rice would be offered from nearly 500 depots of FCI across the country through e-auction, he added.

Besides the OMSS sale of two grains, the government had last week imposed stock on wheat retailers, wholesales, big retail chains and processors.

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

FCI sells 540,000 tonnes of wheat under OMSS in 4th round of auction

Next e-auction of FCI wheat under OMSS to be held on Feb 15: Govt

Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

India's exports to UAE fall by 10.2% to $4.82 bn in April-May: Data

India seeks carve out for MSMEs from European Union's carbon tax

Exports contract for 4th straight month; trade deficit hits 5-month high

India seeks exemptions from EU's carbon tax for MSMEs: Commerce Secy

India can look for FTA talks with Africa to further strengthen ties: Goyal

Topics :wheatFood Corporation of India

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story