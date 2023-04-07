Expert group on MDB reform to focus on development, green finance

The group is likely to focus on greater coordination among more than a dozen MDBs and channelling private capital into green finance

The G20 expert group on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs) set up under India’s presidency will hold its first in-person meeting in Washington DC starting Wednesday on the sidelines of the spring meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The group is likely to focus on greater coordination among more than a dozen MDBs and channelling private capital into green