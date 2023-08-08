Home / Economy / News / First trial shipment of fresh pomegranate exported to US: Commerce ministry

First trial shipment of fresh pomegranate exported to US: Commerce ministry

Buoyed by the acceptance of Indian mangoes in the US, exporters are hopeful that pomegranate would also become a successful product there

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry on Tuesday said the first trial shipment of fresh pomegranate has been exported to the US through the air route.

It was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said the increase in pomegranate exports to the US would result in higher price realisation and an increase in farmers' income.

"As the long-distance market and high cost was prohibitive in commencing commercial operations, the export of trial shipment of pomegranate would help in building capacities among Indian exporters and US importers by ensuring that quality fruits are exported," it said.

Buoyed by the acceptance of Indian mangoes in the US, exporters are hopeful that pomegranate would also become a successful product there.

'Bhagwa' pomegranate from Maharashtra has substantial export potential and almost 50 per cent of the fruit's export from the country is from the state's Solapur district.

In 2022-23, 62,280 tonnes of pomegranate worth USD 58.36 million were exported to various countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Nepal, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, and Oman.

India is the second largest producer of horticulture crops.

The country ranks seventh in the production of pomegranate in the world and the total area under cultivation is around 2,75,500 hectares.

In India, the major pomegranate-producing states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

Indian travel association to help in boosting tourist flow to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Imam-ul-Haq's fifty helps Pakistan win by 4 wickets

DPIIT undertaking exercise to measure cost of regulations in states

Five states raise Rs 5,250 crore through an auction of govt paper

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Intent to hire freshers improves marginally by 3% in Jul-Dec 2023: Report

Topics :PomegranateIndian exportsUnited StatesCommerce ministry

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story