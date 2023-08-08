Home / Economy / News / Five states raise Rs 5,250 crore through an auction of govt paper

Five states raise Rs 5,250 crore through an auction of govt paper

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that Telangana raised the highest amount of Rs 2,000 crore through two bonds

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Five states on Tuesday raised Rs 5,250 crore through an auction for state government securities, against Rs 19,500 crore raised by nine states last week.

This week, the scheduled auction amount of state development loans (SDLs) stood at Rs 5,250 crore against the notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, according to the borrowing calendar. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that Telangana raised the highest amount of Rs 2,000 crore through two bonds.

The state raised this amount through two papers — Rs 1,000 crore via a nine-year paper with a cut-off yield of 7.47 per cent and Rs 1,000 crore via an 18-year paper with a cut-off yield of 7.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, the yield spread between the 10-year SDLs and the benchmark 10-year government bond stood at 28 basis points.

In this financial year, states have borrowed Rs 2.50 trillion so far, compared with Rs 1.98 trillion during the same period last year.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

