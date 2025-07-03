Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / New businesses drive services sector growth to 10-month high in June: PMI

New businesses drive services sector growth to 10-month high in June: PMI

Indian service providers end Q1 on a strong note, with output and new orders rising at the fastest pace since August 2024, supported by robust international sales & job creation, according to PMI data

PMI

PMI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian service providers ended the first fiscal quarter on strong footing as output and new order intakes rose at the fastest rates since August 2024 in June, aided by another robust expansion in international sales and job creation, said a private survey on Thursday.
 
The HSBC India services purchasing managers' index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, stood at 60.4 in June, up from 58.8 in May. The index has been above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 47 consecutive months.
 
“Monitored companies linked the upturn to positive demand trends and ongoing improvements in sales. Services companies benefited most from the continued strength of the domestic market, alongside a marked increase in new export business," said the survey.
 
 
The survey noted that overseas demand particularly improved from the Asian, Middle Eastern, and US markets, according to panel members. The level of incoming new export orders rose at the slowest pace in three months halfway through the 2025 calendar year, albeit one that was among the strongest seen since this question entered the questionnaire in September 2014.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that the services PMI business activity index was up to a ten-month high, led by a sharp rise in new domestic orders. 

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex falls 170 pts, Nifty at 25,405; PSB, metal, realty stocks drag

china Flag, China

China May services activity grows despite US tariff concerns, PMI at 51.1

PMI

Services sector growth steady in May as export demand remains strong: PMI

PMI

Services sector growth steady in May as demand remains strong, shows PMI

PMI

Private sector business activity rises to 13-month high in May: PMI data

 
“New export orders also expanded, albeit at a softer pace. Margins improved, as the rise in input costs was below that seen for output charges. Service providers remained optimistic about future growth, though their confidence faded a tad,” she added.
 
Sector data indicated that expansions in output and new orders remained broad-based during June. Once again, finance and insurance topped the growth rankings. For both measures, the slowest expansions were in real estate and business services.
 
On the employment front, the survey noted that the ongoing expansion of the Indian service sector had a positive impact on recruitment, as employment rose for the thirty-seventh consecutive month in June, with the rate of job growth outpacing its long-run average despite slowing from May's record.
 
The rate of input cost inflation across India's service economy eased to a ten-month low in June, and was below its long-run average. Where expenses increased, panel members commonly cited greater staff salaries and wages. Several service providers noted that they had maintained sufficient pricing power to pass on higher costs to clients. Despite easing from May, the rate of charge inflation remained above the series trend.
 
Cost pressures were most intense in the consumer services category, while the fastest upturn in output charges was noted in the finance and insurance segment. 
Month PMI Services
June 60.5
July 60.3
August 60.9
September 57.7
October 58.5
November 58.4
December 59.3
January 2025 56.5
February 59
March 58.5
April 58.7
May 58.8
June 60.4
Source: HSBC
 

More From This Section

PremiumVishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh govt unveils draft policy to boost logistics and exports

India US, India-US

Govt may allow GM animal-feed imports from US in proposed trade deal

Moody's

India may benefit from lower US tariffs than other APAC economies: Moody's

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

Topics : PMI services Indian service delivery India's service sector Service Sectors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon