India's Manufacturing PMI rises to 14-month high of 58.4 in June 2025

India’s manufacturing sector rose to 58.4 in June 2025, up from 57.6 in May, marking a 14-month high, the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Tuesday.
Commenting on the growth, Chief India Economist at HSBC Pranjul Bhandari said, "Robust end-demand fuelled expansions in output, new orders, and job creation. To keep up with strong demand — particularly from international markets, as evidenced by the substantial rise in new export orders — Indian manufacturing firms had to tap deeper into their inventories, causing the stock of finished goods to continue shrinking. Finally, input prices moderated while average selling prices rose as some manufacturers passed on additional cost burdens to clients."
Industrial production falls to nine-month low in April
Meanwhile, India’s industrial output grew by just 1.2 per cent in May, marking the slowest pace in nine months, government data showed on Monday. Electricity generation fell sharply by 5.8 per cent, dragged down by an early monsoon. This was the first contraction in nine months and the steepest since June 2020. Mining output also declined by 0.1 per cent, recording its second straight monthly fall.
RBI cuts rate by 100 bps
Between February and June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the policy repo rate by 100 basis points, bringing it down to 5.5 per cent, as inflation softened within the central bank’s comfort zone. The rate cut came as a relief for borrowers, with expectations of lower EMIs on long-term loans, particularly benefiting homebuyers.
The RBI has revised its retail inflation forecast for the current financial year to 3.7 per cent, down from its earlier projection of 4 per cent in April.
Meanwhile, the central bank has retained its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast at 6.5 per cent for 2025-26. The quarterly growth projections stand at 2.9 per cent for April–June, 3.4 per cent for July–September, 3.9 per cent for October–December, and 4.4 per cent for January–March.
What is PMI?
The PMI is an economic indicator of business activity within a sector. It tracks production levels, new orders, employment, supplier performance, and inventory, based on responses from purchasing managers. A reading over 50 shows expansion in the sector, while a reading below this mark indicates a contraction in the sector. A reading of 50 suggests no change in activity.