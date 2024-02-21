Home / Economy / News / FM asks World Bank officials to lead G20 agenda of strengthening MDBs

FM asks World Bank officials to lead G20 agenda of strengthening MDBs

FM also suggested the World Bank explore the possibility of implementing Infrastructure Investment Trusts in infrastructure sectors such as roadways

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Photo: ANI
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met with officials of the World Bank to discuss their engagement with India, World Bank Evolution Roadmap, and the implementation of G20 Independent Experts Group recommendations on strengthening multilateral institutions.

FM also suggested the World Bank explore the possibility of implementing Infrastructure Investment Trusts in infrastructure sectors such as roadways. She also sought their engagement with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund in taking forward infrastructure projects in India.

Sitharaman said that the World Bank should lead in taking forward the evolution exercise and recommendations of the G20 expert group done under the Indian Presidency on Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), as other MDBs look up to the World Bank for such reform initiatives.

A post on X by the finance ministry said, “FM Smt. @nsitharaman stated that @WorldBank should explore a comprehensive, collaborative and holistic approach in water management with special emphasis on the restoration and rehabilitation of lakes and hydroelectric power.”

FM met Anshula Kant, Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Financial Officer, along with Anna Bjerde, MD- Operations, World Bank.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanWorld Bank G20 finance sector

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

