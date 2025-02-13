FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces new Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha and urged the speaker of the house, Om Birla, to constitute a select committee to examine the bill.

“The terms and conditions regarding the committee will also be decided by the honourable speaker. The committee shall make a report by the first day of the next session," Sitharaman said after the house passed a motion by a voice vote allowing the introduction of the bill, amid protests from opposition parties.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), after the bill is passed by Parliament and becomes an Act, new rules and forms will be notified, and simultaneously, software development will be carried out to set up the systems and processes for various administrative and quasi-judicial functions. The FAQs said section-wise mapping of the old and new laws will be made available on the official website of the Income Tax department.

CBDT said that the documents (direct tax codes) prepared in 2009 and 2019 were referred to while preparing the IT Bill. The FAQs stated that about 1,200 provisos and 900 explanations have been removed from the draft bill.

The FAQs also stated that all the provisions pertaining to salary and deductions such as gratuity, leave encashment, commutation of pension, compensation on voluntary retirement schemes, and retrenchment compensation have been consolidated in one place for ease of understanding so that taxpayers do not have to refer to separate chapters for filing their return of income.

Justifying the introduction of the concept of a ‘tax year’ in place of ‘previous year’ and ‘assessment year,’ the FAQs stated that many comparable tax jurisdictions worldwide use a single term to denote the unit period of taxation. “This term shall be referred to in respect of all transactions and income for that period,” it added.

Aditi Goyal, partner at Trilegal, said that while the attempt to make the law simpler to understand is laudable, a few aspects require consideration. “For instance, the definition of income in the new bill has more than 20 line items. The last line item classifies ‘any other income referred to in section 2(24) of the Income-tax Act, 1961’ as income as well. This would imply that, to this extent, the new law would need to be read along with the existing Act, which should ideally not be the case given the intent with which the new law has been proposed,” she added.

During the discussion before the introduction of the bill, West Bengal Member of Parliament (MP) Saugata Roy said there was no need to revise the Income Tax Act, 1961, as it was serving the purpose. He said that the bill did not need to be introduced as the basic purpose remained the same and termed the changes as “mechanical.”

Also Read

NK Premachandran, an MP from Kerala’s Kollam, and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari opposed the new bill, alleging that it contains more sections and amendments than the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Responding to these arguments, Sitharaman said: “They’re not mechanical changes. Substantial changes are being made. The number of words has come down by half, and sections and chapters have been reduced.”

On the number of sections in the new bill, Sitharaman clarified that while the IT Act, 1961, initially had 298 sections, amendments over the years expanded it to 819 sections. “From that 819, we’re bringing it down to 536. So, he should look at what it is today rather than what it was in 1961,” she said.