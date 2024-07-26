Foreign exchange reserves jump $4 billion to new peak of $670.85 billion

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The overall reserves had jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion in the week ended July 12


India's reserve position with the IMF were unchanged at $4.610 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Surpassing the all-time high level achieved the previous week, India's forex reserves jumped by another $4 billion to $670.857 billion for the seven days ended July 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

For the week ended July 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.578 billion to $588.048 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 

Gold reserves increased by $1.329 billion to $59.992 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $95 million to $18.207 billion, the apex bank said.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

