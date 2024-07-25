Reserve Bank of India to tighten norms related to liquidity coverage ratio

In view of the increasing number of mobile and internet banking users, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to tighten norms related to the liquidity coverage ratio by increasing the run-off factor for retail deposits.

"Banking has undergone rapid transformation in recent years. While increased usage of technology has facilitated the ability to make instantaneous bank transfers and withdrawals, it has also led to a concomitant increase in risks, requiring proactive management," RBI said.

In the draft norms on the liquidity coverage ratio, the regulator has proposed to impose an additional run-off factor of 5 per cent on both stable and less stable retail deposits.

Run-offs are when individuals or businesses withdraw their deposits, which are not anticipated by banks. The run-off factor is much higher, for example, from deposits from non-financial corporates.

The draft norms proposed that banks should assign an additional 5 per cent run-off factor for retail deposits that are enabled with internet and mobile banking facilities (IMB); i.e., stable retail deposits enabled with IMB shall have a 10 per cent run-off factor, and less stable deposits enabled with IMB shall have a 15 per cent run-off factor.

“Unsecured wholesale funding provided by non-financial small business customers shall be treated in accordance with the treatment of retail deposits,” the norms said.

Current norms mandate banks need to maintain a 100 per cent liquidity coverage ratio. This means the stock of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) should be at least equal to total net cash outflows. The LCR promotes the short-term resilience of banks to potential liquidity disruptions by ensuring that they have sufficient high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs) to survive an acute stress scenario lasting for 30 days.

The draft norms also said that Level 1 HQLA in the form of government securities shall be valued at an amount not greater than their current market value, adjusted for applicable haircuts in line with the margin requirements under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF).

At a time when credit growth has been consistently higher than deposit growth, these norms could put further pressure on lenders regarding resource mobilisation, bankers said. RBI has been nudging banks to moderate their credit-deposit ratio in view of lagging growth of liabilities.

It is proposed that the new norms would come into effect from April 1, 2025. Comments on the draft circular are invited from banks and other stakeholders by August 31, 2024.