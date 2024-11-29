Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn as of November 22, says RBI

Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn as of November 22, says RBI

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves

forex cash dollar deposit
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves dropped USD 1.31 billion to USD 656.582 billion for the week ended November 22, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The kitty had dropped a record USD 17.761 billion to USD 657.892 billion in the previous reporting week ending November 15.

The reserves, which had hit an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September, have been declining for multiple weeks, at a time when the rupee has also been under pressure.

For the week ended November 22, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- decreased USD 3.043 billion to USD 566.791 billion, the data, which was released on Friday, showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased USD 1.828 billion to USD 67.573 billion during the week, the RBI said.

More From This Section

Key infra sectors' growth drops to 3.1% in Oct from 12.7% last year

India's GDP slows to 5.4% in September quarter, lowest in 7 quarters

Inflation in Europe rises to 2.3%, growth concerns dominate ECB discussions

Need to simplify goods and services tax, reduce cess: Ex-CEA Subramanian

Fiscal deficit at 46.5% of full-year target at Oct-end, shows govt data

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down USD 79 million to USD 17.985 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down USD 15 million to USD 4.232 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Forex reserves see sharpest weekly drop on record, hit over four-month low

Forex reserves decline $6.47 bn in a week to $675.65 bn, shows data

RBI includes spot deals to expand forex transactions reporting requirements

Forex reserves slide for fifth week to more than 2-month low at $682 bn

Rupee down 2 paise at all-time low of 84.13 against US dollar on FDI exodus

Topics :Forex India forex reservesIndia's forex resreveForeign exchange reserve

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story