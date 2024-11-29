India's GDP slows to 5.4% in September quarter, lowest in 7 quarters

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 5.4 per cent in the quarter ended September 2024, the third consecutive quarter of slower growth for the world's fastest-growing major economy. The Indian economy had clocked 6.7 per cent growth in the quarter ended June 2024. This is the lowest GDP growth rate in seven quarters -- the last time India's economy fell below this was in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

The sluggish growth can largely be attributed to weak urban consumption, according to a pre-released Reuters poll of economists. A steady rise in food prices is widely seen as the culprit behind lower consumption, as households cut back on non-essential expenditure.

Higher borrowing costs and sluggish real wage growth, despite signs of recovery in rural demand, also contributed to the slowdown.

The Reuters poll of economists had earlier projected GDP growth of 6.5% year-on-year for the three months through September, below the central bank's estimate of 7% and 6.7% in the previous quarter.