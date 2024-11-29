Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's GDP slows to 5.4% in September quarter, lowest in 7 quarters

India's GDP slows to 5.4% in September quarter, lowest in 7 quarters

The lower growth number marks third consecutive quarter of slower growth for the world's fastest-growing major economy.

gdp
gdp
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 5.4 per cent in the quarter ended September 2024, the third consecutive quarter of slower growth for the world's fastest-growing major economy. The Indian economy had clocked 6.7 per cent growth in the quarter ended June 2024.   This is the lowest GDP growth rate in seven quarters -- the last time India's economy fell below this was in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. 
 
The sluggish growth can largely be attributed to weak urban consumption, according to a pre-released Reuters poll of economists. A steady rise in food prices is widely seen as the culprit behind lower consumption, as households cut back on non-essential expenditure. 
 
Higher borrowing costs and sluggish real wage growth, despite signs of recovery in rural demand, also contributed to the slowdown.
 
The Reuters poll of economists had earlier projected GDP growth of 6.5% year-on-year for the three months through September, below the central bank's estimate of 7% and 6.7% in the previous quarter.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sluggish demand likely weighed on India's GDP growth in Sept quarter: Poll

S&P Global cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for FY26, 6.8% for FY27

Impacting growth, liquidity management: Shifting sands of fiscal policy

GDP growth likely to slip to 6.5%, FY25 growth estimate at 7%: ICRA

Generative AI to add $359 bn-$438 bn to India's GDP by FY30: RBI DG Patra

Topics :India GDP growthconsumptionIndia inflationCPIfood inflationIndian Economy

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story