Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves hit record high of $651.5 bn as of May 31: RBI Governor

Forex reserves hit record high of $651.5 bn as of May 31: RBI Governor

Overall, we remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably, he says

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)
(PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's foreign exchange reserves have jumped to an all-time high of $ 651.5 billion as of May 31, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

This means the overall kitty has increased by $ 4.83 billion since the last reported number of $ 646.673 billion on May 24 this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"Touching a new milestone, India's foreign exchange reserves reached a historical high of $ 651.5 billion as on May 31," Das said in his statement while announcing the bimonthly policy review.

The previous all-time high for the reserves, considered among the key factors representing the overall strength of the economy to withstand any external sector disturbances, stood at $ 648.7 billion as on May 17.

Das said that the country's external sector remains resilient.

Pointing to improvements in the current account deficit, external debt to GDP ratio and net international investment position, he said the key external vulnerability indicators continue to improve.

"Overall, we remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably," he said.

The current account deficit for FY25 is likely to remain well within its sustainable level, the governor said, pointing to help coming from remittances, services exports and a lower trade deficit.

Also Read

RBI shifts to NDFs as preferred forex reserves intervention option

Forex reserves jump by $3.66 billion to $641.59 billion, shows RBI data

India sees forex reserves as main tool to manage bond index inflows

Forex reserves kitty jumps $6.55 billion to $625.63 billion: RBI data

Forex reserves jump by $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn for week ending Dec 15: RBI

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, hikes FY25 GDP growth forecast: Details here

RBI monetary policy: When and where to watch the governor's announcement?

RBI MPC LIVE: CPI inflation estimate for FY25 kept unchanged at 4.5%, GDP growth estimated at 7.2%

India Inc wants new govt to create jobs, control inflation: BS CEO poll

Shifting sands: How India's fuel pricing policy evolved over the years

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :india forex reserveForex reservesIndian Forex reserves

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story