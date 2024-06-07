RBI MPC updates LIVE: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%; real GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7.2%

RBI monetary policy LIVE: When and where to watch the RBI governor's announcement?
The RBI's announcement on the monetary policy can be watched LIVE on all social media handles of the central bank. It will also be streamed live on the central bank's YouTube channel.
9:40 AM
What did RBI Governor said on inflation?
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted a steady decline in core inflation over the past nine months and highlighted that the fuel component of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had been in deflation for six months. He emphasised that robust growth prospects provide the policy space to remain focused on controlling inflation.
9:31 AM
RBI is unlikely to cut interest rates given uncertainty on food inflation, says IDFC First Bank economist
“Given the uncertainty on food inflation and Fed policy outlook, RBI is unlikely to be in a hurry to cut interest rates. To signal this the status quo on stance is expected,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist with IDFC First Bank.
9:18 AM
RBI policy LIVE: What was the fiscal deficit in FY24?
The fiscal deficit stood at 5.6 per cent of GDP for FY24. This was an improvement from the Revised Estimates of 5.8 per cent.
9:02 AM
When did RBI MPC last changed the repo rate?
The RBI MPC last changed rates in February 2023, when the repo rate was increased to 6.5 per cent. Annual retail inflation rose at a slower rate of 4.83 per cent in April but was still well above the MPC's 4 per cent medium-term target.
8:50 AM
Recent inflation data and outlook for prices of food suggests status quo on rates: ICRA
"The recent inflation data and the outlook for prices of food and commodities had suggested a status quo on the rates and stance in the upcoming June 2024 monetary policy review," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head of Research and Outreach at ICRA.
8:38 AM
RBI Policy LIVE update: Central bank's policy stance
Since June 2022, the RBI has maintained its hawkish stance of “withdrawal of accommodation.” Most market pundits don’t expect a change to the relatively hawkish stance just yet.
8:27 AM
RBI MPC LIVE update: Growth and inflation projections
The RBI is likely to maintain its projections of 7 per cent gross domestic product growth and 4.5 per cent average inflation in the financial year through March 2025.
8:21 AM
Expectations from RBI’s monetary policy meet
Market analysts expect to see the repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent. According to a poll by Bloomberg, economists expect the central bank to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent for the eight consecutive time.
8:16 AM
What happened in the last RBI MPC meeting?
In the previous MPC meeting, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. This was the seventh consecutive time the rate had been kept steady by the panel.
7:57 AM
RBI Monetary Policy June 2024: Date and time
The RBI MPC meeting for June 2024 is taking place from June 5 to June 7, 2024. The results, including the official policy decisions, will be announced st 10 am today.
The panel convenes at least four times a year to evaluate the major economic metrics such as inflation and growth figures. After this, the MPC takes a decision on whether keep the repo rate unchanged, hike the rate to control inflation by making borrowing more expensive or cut the repo rate to making borrowing cheaper and stimulate growth.