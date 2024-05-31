Forex reserves snaps three-week gaining streak, ease from record high

India's foreign exchange reserves snapped a three-week gaining streak and stood at $646.67 billion as of May 24, coming off a record high, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves fell by $2 billion in that week, after rising by a total of $10.8 billion in the previous three weeks.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.







The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee. The RBI will "enhance intervention toolkit" to curb undue rupee volatility against the dollar in fiscal 2025, it said in its annual report on Thursday, without specifying what new tools it would use.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.



Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.



For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee traded in a range of 83.0250 to 83.3600 against the dollar, and logged its best week in more than five months.

