Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves snaps three-week gaining streak, ease from record high

Forex reserves snaps three-week gaining streak, ease from record high

The reserves fell by $2 billion in that week, after rising by a total of $10.8 billion in the previous three weeks

dollars
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's foreign exchange reserves snapped a three-week gaining streak and stood at $646.67 billion as of May 24, coming off a record high, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves fell by $2 billion in that week, after rising by a total of $10.8 billion in the previous three weeks.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.
 
The RBI will "enhance intervention toolkit" to curb undue rupee volatility against the dollar in fiscal 2025, it said in its annual report on Thursday, without specifying what new tools it would use.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.
 
Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
 
For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee traded in a range of 83.0250 to 83.3600 against the dollar, and logged its best week in more than five months.
 
The currency settled at 83.4625 on Friday, and logged its worst week in over two months.


Also Read

PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi assets declared: Who's wealthier and by how much?

RBI shifts to NDFs as preferred forex reserves intervention option

India sees forex reserves as main tool to manage bond index inflows

Forex reserves increase $591 million to $616.7 billion, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves decline $5.24 bn to $617.23 bn, shows RBI data

India's GDP growth rate jumps to 7.8% in Q4; FY24 growth at 8.2%

Core sector growth accelerates to 6.2% in April, shows govt data

Govt to take decisive measures to strengthen, stabilise banking system: FM

S&P to observe India's fiscal consolidation path for the next 2 years

S&P Global to observe India's fiscal glidepath for possible rating upgrade

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Forex reservesForeign exchange reserveIndian Economy

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story