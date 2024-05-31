Home / Economy / News / Core sector growth accelerates to 6.2% in April, shows govt data

Core sector growth accelerates to 6.2% in April, shows govt data

The growth of these core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.6 per cent in April 2023

manufacturing
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rose to 6.2 per cent in April on healthy expansion in the production of natural gas, refinery products and electricity, according to official data released on Friday.

The production of eight sectors grew by 6 per cent in March.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The growth of these core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.6 per cent in April 2023.
 

The official data showed that fertiliser output recorded negative growth in April.

The production growth of coal, steel and cement slowed down to 7.5 per cent, 7.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively against 9.1 per cent, 16.6 per cent and 12.4 per cent in April 2023, respectively.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
 

Also Read

Core sector growth bounces back to a three-month high in February

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

IRB Infra block deal: Stock sinks 13% after over 300 mn shares change hands

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

Core sector growth hits 15-month low of 3.6% in January: Govt data

Govt to take decisive measures to strengthen, stabilise banking system: FM

S&P to observe India's fiscal consolidation path for the next 2 years

S&P Global to observe India's fiscal glidepath for possible rating upgrade

Adopting global standards to help India improve quality of goods: GTRI

India Q4 GDP numbers today: Will the actual data match the predictions?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :infrastructuremanufacturing Global economy

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story