Fresh formal job creation bounces to a three-month high in December

The labour market recovered slightly in December as fresh formal job creation hit a three-month high, the latest payroll data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday shows.

In December 2023, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) increased by nearly 10 per cent to 840,584 in December from 762,513 in November, the monthly payroll data shows.

Earlier in September 2023, 950,527 subscribers had joined the EPF. This data is crucial as only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.

Of the total 840,584 new EPF subscribers in December, the share of young people belonging to the 18-28 age group also slightly increased to 67.17 per cent (564,630) in December from 67.02 per cent (511,093) in the previous month. This is crucial because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness.

However, the share of women among the total new subscribers dipped to 24.8 per cent (208,685) during the month as compared to 26.3 per cent (200,603) in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the net payroll additions — calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, the number of subscribers that exited, and the return of old subscribers to the social security organisation — increased by 41 per cent to 1.56 million in December from 1.1 million in November. The net monthly payroll numbers are, however, provisional in nature and are often revised sharply the following month. That is why the new EPF subscriber figure has greater reliability than net additions.

“The payroll data highlights that approximately 1.2 million members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. This figure stands as the highest recorded in the past five months. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection,” the labour ministry said in a statement.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which conducts its own Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS), the labour markets fared slightly better in December as the unemployment rate fell during the month to 8.7 per cent in December 2023 from 8.9 per cent in the previous month on the back of a decline in joblessness in rural areas.

During December, the rural unemployment rate fell to 7.97 per cent from 8.68 per cent in November, while the urban unemployment rate increased to 10.08 per cent from 9.31 per cent in the previous month.