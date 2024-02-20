RBI becomes a net buyer of US dollar after four months in December

The Reserve Bank of India became a net buyer of the US dollar in the spot foreign exchange market after four months in December, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin. The central bank recorded a net total purchase of $2.06 billion worth of the greenback in December. Over the month, the central bank bought $31.73 billion and sold $29.66 billion of the foreign currency.

The RBI had recorded a net sale of $1.9 billion in the spot market in November.

The central bank also shifted its position in the rupee forwards market, becoming a net buyer after a two-month period. The net outstanding forward purchases stood at $2.1 billion by the end of December, against net outstanding forward sales of $11.9 billion in November.

“They certainly bought [in the forward market] in order to curb further appreciation,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at YES Bank.

The rupee appreciated by 0.2 per cent in December. In the calendar year 2023, the Indian currency had experienced a marginal depreciation of 0.6 per cent against the greenback, marking the least volatility witnessed in nearly three decades.

“They have been building reserves. They sold around Rs. 83.30 per dollar, now they are building reserves,” said a foreign exchange dealer at a state-owned bank.

The headline foreign exchange reserves, excluding the forward book, stood at $623.2 billion as of the end of December. These reserves notably expanded by approximately $60 billion in 2023.

As of December 30, 2022, India's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $562.8 billion.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1 per cent so far. It fell 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year (FY23). The local currency had appreciated by 0.16 per cent in the first six months of the calendar year 2023.