Home / Economy / News / Friday's thunderstorm caused an 11 GW electricity load crash in North India

Friday's thunderstorm caused an 11 GW electricity load crash in North India

According to reports from state load despatch centres in North India, electricity demand fell by half in just 30 to 55 minutes when the storm hit

Electricity, power, discoms
Experts said the crash followed two events—a sudden reduction in demand and a preventive outage to avoid transmission-related mishap (Photo: Bloomberg)
Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A sudden and severe thunderstorm on Friday night resulted in a drop of close to 11 GW of electricity load, as reported by state load despatch centres (SLDCs) in the northern region. The storm, which was accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning, affected several northern states. 

Delhi-NCR witnessed a dust storm in some areas around 2250 and 2300 IST on Friday, May 10, 2024. In the electricity grid map, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand come under the Northern Region Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC). The total demand of the northern region as of May 10 was 63 GW.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the load crash report prepared by the SLDCs and the NRLDC, the electricity load fell by more than half in 30 to 55 minutes. Uttar Pradesh faced the highest crash, 4 GW, followed by Punjab (3.8 GW). Delhi and Haryana had load crashes of 1.5 GW and 2.5 GW, respectively.

Experts said the crash followed two events—a sudden reduction in demand and a preventive outage to avoid transmission-related mishaps. Some experts also pointed to the need to plan transmission networks for such sudden events, given that the NCR region is a high-demand zone.

"Several areas faced power cuts of several hours. Such loss of electricity could be saved if the Delhi NCR area, which is almost a 13 GW demand area with a heavy concentration of industry and commercial areas, were provided with a robust distribution network with underground cables and feeder isolation systems," said Rajiv Goyal, chief executive officer of EKI Power Trading, who in his earlier role has designed power distribution networks for Greater Noida, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Ayodhya. He added that the NCR Planning Board needs to include power infrastructure in its coordinated network design, fit for high-load-density areas, and arrange funds to develop the same.

Also Read

Lava Storm 5G budget smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

Lava Storm 5G smartphone with FHD+ display launched at Rs 13,499: Specs

Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

Windy surprise: Sudden, huge sandstorm hits Delhi; 'stay indoors,' says IMD

Mandatory 100% auction of dust tea grades heats up debate in tea industry

China credit shrinks for first time, decreases by almost $28 billion

Phase IV of LS polls: Most constituencies lag on key development metrics

Tata Power to sell green energy to group companies, MNCs: Praveer Sinha

India needs to focus on market reforms to achieve double digit growth: ADB

India's coal import surges 8% to 268 MT in FY24 due to rise in power demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ThunderstormThunderstormsdust stormDust stormsweather forecastsweather warningelectricity demandspower demand forecast

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story