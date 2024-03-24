FTA talks with SACU nations likely to begin after new govt takes over

Discussions for a free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the five-member South African Customs Union (SACU) nations may begin after the new government takes over in June, two people aware of the matter said.

The customs union includes South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

After the Lok Sabha elections, India plans to reach out to SACU nations to launch trade talks, one of the persons cited above said.

Last year, discussions on the terms of reference were initiated, but not much progress was made thereafter.

An FTA with SACU nations will help India get greater access to the African nations. This is even more crucial now since the government has been trying to diversify export of products and venture into new destinations.