Global Investors Summit: Madhya Pradesh govt to showcase urban infra

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stated that the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) will also focus on the urban development of the state. Yadav said that with smart cities, robust infrastructure, and seamless growth, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a leading state in India’s urban transformation and investment landscape. GIS is set to be organised in the state on February 24-25.

He said that the state is rapidly expanding its infrastructure, housing, and smart city projects, with ongoing urban projects worth Rs 72,000 crore and upcoming projects worth Rs 88,000 crore. With seven smart cities, world-class connectivity, and progressive urban policies, Madhya Pradesh is well-positioned to provide superior infrastructure to investors and developers.

Yadav emphasised the commitment to increasing investments in urban development to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047. He assured that all modern facilities would be made available to citizens in urban areas, and these initiatives would generate employment opportunities.

According to officials, Madhya Pradesh is attracting investors in urban development due to its large cities with a population exceeding 4 million, seven smart cities, ongoing projects worth Rs 72,000 crore, and additional projects worth Rs 88,000 crore in the pipeline. The state has already completed the construction of 8.32 lakh houses, while plans for 10 lakh new homes worth Rs 50,000 crore are in progress. The state has achieved 80 per cent piped water supply coverage in urban areas and intends to reach 100 per cent by 2027.

The state has developed 6,000 km of urban roads, enhancing mobility and connectivity. Madhya Pradesh has been the top performer under the Smart City Mission and ranked among the top two states in the Swachh Bharat Survey 2023. Indore has been recognised as India’s cleanest city for the seventh consecutive time, while Bhopal has been ranked the cleanest capital and secured the fifth position in the survey.

Bhopal needs a redevelopment plan: Credai president

Also Read

Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) Bhopal president Manoj Meek told Business Standard, "Bhopal has paid a huge price for urbanisation. After the 1984 industrial tragedy, no concrete national redevelopment plan was made to revive this city, whereas many countries of the world have rebuilt their cities after disasters.

The reconstruction policy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is a perfect example. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were transformed into global economic centres under a dedicated policy for reconstruction after World War II. They were transformed into world-class cities by adopting a planned development strategy. Bhopal should also be similarly rebuilt under the 'Developed India 2047' plan."