Falling tomato prices bring down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

|CRISIL's Analysis of Average Cost of a Veg and Non-Veg Thali in India
|In Rs
|Month
|Non-Veg Thali
|Veg Thali
|Apr-23
|58.7
|25.4
|May
|59.7
|25.4
|June
|60.4
|26.5
|July
|67.6
|34
|August
|67.3
|33.8
|September
|61.4
|27.9
|NOTE: Numbers indicate cost per thali. A veg thali comprises roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, and potato), rice, dal, curd,
|and salad. For non-veg thali, the constituents remain same as veg thali except dal being replaced by chicken; broiler
|prices for September 2023 are estimated (E). The prices are on raw material basis