Good, services exports expected to surpass $800 bn in FY25, says Goyal

Exports of goods and services from India are expected to cross $800 billion by the end of the current financial year despite external headwinds, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

India’s overall exports — goods and services — saw only 0.04 per cent growth at $776.68 billion in FY24. This means that $800 billion in exports would translate into 3 per cent growth.

“We will see positive growth in goods and services exports,” Goyal said at an event organised by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Goyal exuded confidence in export growth despite continued challenges in the external market as well as geopolitical tensions.