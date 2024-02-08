Google partners with Maharashtra govt to provide AI-led services

Tech giant Google on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to provide artificial intelligence (AI)-led solutions across key sectors in the state.

As a part of the collaboration, Google will leverage its AI capabilities to provide solutions in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, sustainability, education, and startups.

The company also announced launching a state-of-the-art AI Centre of Excellence at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Maharashtra is committed to AI-driven development, and our partnership with Google marks a significant milestone in this journey. This collaboration will empower our citizens with critical future-ready skills, revolutionise essential sectors like healthcare and agriculture, and create a thriving environment for the Maharashtra AI startups through the AI Center of Excellence at IIIT Nagpur.”

“We see AI as the key to unlocking a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future for the State and are excited to partner with Google on this journey,” he added.

To enable an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship across the State, Google plans to provide startups mentorship, networking, and demo days with Google experts and industry leaders covering areas across technology, product development, business strategy, and more, said the company in a press release.

In terms of skilling, the company commits to train 500 government IT professionals with conversational AI skills through Google Cloud.

Further, the global tech giant will also explore IT solutions to issues in healthcare and agriculture as a part of the collaboration.

In the healthcare domain, the company, along with its partners and the State of Maharashtra, will provide health-related AI imaging models such as TB-Chest X-Ray and Diabetic Retinopathy to increase access to care through AI-enabled screening.

Similarly, it will provide the State with its Agricultural Landscape Understanding (ALU) API that will provide in-depth insights about farmland, including field sizes, water resources, and other topographical elements at an individual farm level, using remote sensing AI/ML technology, according to the announcement.

“We're delighted to partner with the Maharashtra Government in this AI-first collaboration and leverage our bold and responsible approach to AI to help drive progress across critical areas such as skilling, healthcare, agriculture, and sustainability,” said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & VP, Google India.

“Through this collaboration, our aim is to empower citizens, create new opportunities, foster a thriving innovation ecosystem, and bring the transformative power of AI to the people of Maharashtra,” he added.