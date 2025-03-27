Govt announces borrowings of Rs 8 trillion in the first half of FY26

The government on Thursday announced its plans to borrow Rs 8 trillion from the market in the first half of FY26, which is around 54 per cent of the total gross market borrowing target of Rs 14.82 trillion. This includes issuance of Rs 10,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds.

The gross market borrowing of Rs 8 trillion will be completed through 26 weekly auctions.

The finance ministry, while releasing the calendar for issuance of the Government of India dated securities, said that the market borrowing will be spread over three, five, seven, ten, 15, 30, 40 and 50-year securities.

The share of borrowing, including Sovereign Green Bonds, under different maturities will be 3-year (5.3 per cent), 5-year (11.3 per cent), 7-year (8.2 per cent), 10-year (26.2 per cent), 15-year (14 per cent), 30-year (10.5 per cent), 40-year (14 per cent) and 50-year (10.5 per cent).

The finance ministry said, “As hitherto, all the auctions covered by the calendar will have the facility of non-competitive bidding under which five per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for the specified retail investors.”

Weekly borrowing through issuance of Treasury Bills in the April–June quarter of FY26 is expected to be Rs 19,000 crore for 13 weeks, with issuance of Rs 9,000 crore under 91-day T-bill, Rs 5,000 crore under 182-day T-bill and Rs 5,000 crore under 364-day T-bill.

To take care of temporary mismatches in government accounts, the Reserve Bank of India has fixed the Ways and Means Advances limit for the first half of FY26 at Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Also Read

“The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, reserves the right to exercise the greenshoe option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notifications,” the finance ministry statement said.

The government has set a target of 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit for FY26.