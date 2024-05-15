Home / Economy / News / Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 5,700 per MT from May 16

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 5,700 per MT from May 16

The government on May 1 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 8,400 a metric ton from Rs 9,600

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil
The tax, which is revised every two weeks, remains unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 5,700 ($68.34) per metric tonne from Rs 8,400 with effect from May 16, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.

The tax, which is revised every two weeks, remains unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The government on May 1 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 8,400 a metric tonne from Rs 9,600.
 
India started the tax on crude oil producers and on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel in July 2022 to regulate private refiners who wanted to sell fuel overseas instead of locally in a bid to gain from robust refining margins.

Also Read

Russia announces six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1

'Working to prevent disruption of ethanol supplies for gasoline blending'

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 5,000/tonne, on ATF to Rs 1.06 l/kL

Sri Lanka raises fuel retail prices by Rs 20; first under new VAT hike

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

April exports drop to five-month low on geopolitical woes, shows data

NDA better on infra metrics than UPA tenure, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Regulatory exemptions for government companies cover Sebi, MCA, CCI

Urban jobless rate reaches a four-quarter high in Q4 of FY24: PLFS data

Centre plans to operationalise high speed corridors, award new projects

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :taxCrude Oil

First Published: May 15 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story