Govt extends ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 by a day to Sept 16

The e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 am to 2:30 am on September 16, 2025

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:40 AM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) by one day to September 16, 2025, as the earlier deadline was September 15.
 
The original due date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26 was July 31, 2025.
 
The extension was given because of “structural and content revisions” in the ITR forms, notified in late April and early May. These revisions required updates in the filing utilities and the back-end systems before taxpayers could use them.
 
CBDT, in a post on X, also informed that to enable changes in the utilities, the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 am to 2:30 am on September 16, 2025.   
  The extension in the ITR deadline came after chartered accountants and individuals took to social media to complain of glitches on the e-filing portal.
Amid various complaints and rumours of a deadline extension on September 14, the Income Tax Department clarified that the circulating news about extending the due date was “fake.”  The Income Tax Department earlier announced that a record 73 million ITRs had been filed by September 15, 2025. 
Over the past few years, ITR filings have grown steadily, reflecting both higher compliance and an expanding taxpayer base. For AY 2024-25, a record 72.8 million returns were filed by July 31, 2024, compared with 67.7 million in AY 2023-24 — a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 7.5 per cent.

Topics :income tax returnIncome Tax filingCBDT

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

