Govt extends ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 by a day to Sept 16

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) by one day to September 16, 2025, as the earlier deadline was September 15.

The original due date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26 was July 31, 2025.

The extension was given because of “structural and content revisions” in the ITR forms, notified in late April and early May. These revisions required updates in the filing utilities and the back-end systems before taxpayers could use them.

The extension in the ITR deadline came after chartered accountants and individuals took to social media to complain of glitches on the e-filing portal. CBDT, in a post on X, also informed that to enable changes in the utilities, the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 am to 2:30 am on September 16, 2025.