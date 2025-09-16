Home / Economy / News / Govt extends UPS option for staff who joined April-August 2025 till Sept 30

Govt extends UPS option for staff who joined April-August 2025 till Sept 30

The Finance Ministry said central staff who joined service between April 1 and August 31, 2025 can now opt for UPS instead of NPS, with flexibility to return later if they wish

Pension
Earlier, Business Standard reported that only 1.37 per cent of eligible central government employees had opted for the UPS so far. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The central government has extended a one-time option for employees who joined service between April 1, 2025 and August 31, 2025 to migrate from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
 
The UPS was notified earlier this year on January 24, 2025. The decision follows recent clarifications and developments in the scheme.
 
Employees covered under the extension will now have time until September 30, 2025 to exercise the option, which is also the last date prescribed for other eligible categories of employees and past retirees under the NPS to shift to the UPS.
 
The ministry said the initiative is aimed at giving central government staff “an informed choice” in securing their post-retirement financial future. Employees opting for the UPS will still have the flexibility to switch back to the NPS at a later stage if they wish.
 
Earlier, Business Standard reported that only 1.37 per cent of eligible central government employees had opted for the UPS so far.
 
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on July 28, 2025, the Finance Ministry informed that as of July 20, 2025, a total of 31,555 employees had chosen the scheme. The government has given an extension of three months, until September 2025, from the earlier deadline of June 30, 2025 for employees to exercise their option.
 
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the UPS has been introduced as an option under the NPS for central government employees covered by the NPS, with the objective of providing assured payouts.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST 2.0: FinMin says no recall or relabel of medicine stocks needed

GST rejig: No input tax credit for insurers on brokerage, CBIC clarifies

MEIL secures bid for India's first private strategic petroleum reserve

India coming to the negotiation table: Peter Navarro ahead of meeting

India's LNG demand drops in 2025 as buyers await supply wave, price drop

Topics :UPSNPS schemeNPS funds

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story