GST rejig: No input tax credit for insurers on brokerage, CBIC clarifies

Earlier this month, the GST Council approved new tax rates of 5 and 18 per cent for most goods, while classifying certain remaining items under the “sin” category, which will be taxed at 40 per cent. The new rates will take effect on September 22.

In a recently released clarification regarding the same, the CBIC stated, "At present, insurers are availing ITC on many inputs and input services such as commissions, brokerage and reinsurance, etc. Out of these input services, reinsurance services will be exempted. ITC of other inputs or input services is to be reversed because the output services will be exempted."

This means that taxes paid on inputs like brokerage and commission for individual life or health insurance policies cannot be claimed as ITC, adding to insurers’ costs. Some experts have also told Business Standard that these costs can also be passed on to the customer, eventually increasing the premiums. ALSO READ: GST cut on insurance may not bring relief, premiums could rise 12-18 % Here are some of the other clarifications issued by CBIC: Medicines won’t need relabelling On the pharma side, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has clarified that drugmakers will not be required to recall or re-label medicines already in the supply chain before September 22, 2025. Instead, companies must issue revised price lists to dealers, retailers, and state regulators to reflect GST-linked price changes.

Hotels & accommodation Hotel rooms priced at ₹7,500 or below per day must charge 5 per cent GST without ITC. There is no option to charge 18 per cent with ITC for these units. Drones ALSO READ: GST 2.0 promises relief on many fronts, but unfinished agenda persists All types of unmanned aircraft will now attract a uniform 5 per cent GST rate. Earlier, personal-use drones were taxed at 28 per cent, drones with cameras at 18 per cent, and others at 5 per cent. Bricks The GST rate on sand lime bricks has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. For all other bricks, the existing special composition scheme continues: 6 per cent without ITC or 12 per cent with ITC, with a lower threshold turnover of ₹20 lakh.