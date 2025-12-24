IRFC to refinance ₹10,000 crore World Bank loans for freight corridor

Both the Eastern Freight Corridor, and the Western Freight Corridor, which entailed a Rs 72,000 crore investment to connect Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, were financed through multilateral debt. This included debt funding from the World Bank (Rs 14,900 crore) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Rs 38,722 crore) for the Eastern and the Western corridors, respectively, with the balance being met through gross budgetary support, according to the railways.

“For Eastern DFC, the loan period is 22 years including a moratorium period of 7 years for the World Bank. For Western DFC, interest will be paid to the Ministry of Finance at a rate of 7 per cent over the period of the loan, after the moratorium of ten years,” the ministry told the parliamentary standing committee on railways in a report tabled last week. It added this arrangement between the two ministries will be reviewed at the end of the loan period.