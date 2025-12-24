India's economy may grow 7% in FY27 even amid trade uncertainty: CareEdge

India’s economy is expected to grow 7 per cent in the next financial year 2026-27, despite lingering trade-related uncertainties, according to CareEdge Ratings’ latest outlook for the Indian economy.

What does CareEdge cite as key positives for FY27 growth?

“The possibility of the US-India trade deal, low inflation being supportive of consumption, low interest rates and the lower tax burden are positives for the FY27 growth outlook. Furthermore, the optimistic capex outlook, as evidenced by the strong order books of the capital goods companies, also bodes well for the investment scenario in the economy,” the rating agency said.

How does CareEdge see FY26 growth shaping up?

CareEdge has projected the economy to grow 7.5 per cent in FY26 despite US tariffs denting exports. The credit rating agency expects GDP growth to moderate from the 8 per cent high recorded in the first half (April-September) of FY26 to around 7 per cent in the second half (October-March) as export front-loading fades and consumption-led demand moderates post festive season. “By the fourth quarter of FY26, the low base effect will wane, and the deflator will also increase from the current low level,” the outlook report noted. What does the report say about consumption and consumer confidence? The rating agency said domestic consumption shows revival signs, with private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) accelerating to 7.9 per cent in the second quarter of FY26, bolstered by income tax relief and easing inflation. Rural consumer confidence crossed the optimism threshold of 100 in November 2025, while urban sentiment is improving alongside strong future expectations, the report noted.

What is the inflation and fiscal outlook, according to CareEdge? Retail inflation is expected to remain benign, averaging 2.1 per cent in FY26, supported by food deflation and good monsoons, though precious metals and edible oil prices remain key monitorables. CareEdge expects the government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent in FY26. What does CareEdge say about capex and fiscal arithmetic? “Capex has been upbeat, logging double-digit growth in the fiscal year so far. Revenue shortfall from slower growth in tax collections is expected to be offset by RBI’s higher dividend transfer and lower revenue spending,” it added.

How does the agency view India’s debt trajectory? “We feel that the Centre will be able to bring down the debt to around 50 (+/- 1 per cent) by the end of FY31 from the estimated 56.1 per cent in FY25. We have based this on the assumption of nominal GDP growth averaging around 10.7 per cent in the next five years,” the report noted. What risks does the report flag on exports and the current account? However, challenges loom from US tariffs denting goods exports, hitting labour-intensive sectors such as gems and jewellery and textiles, according to the agency. Services exports, however, are expected to provide a cushion, helping keep the current account deficit manageable at around 1 per cent of GDP.